LONDON/LISBON, March 29 The family owners of
Portuguese plastics packaging firm Logoplaste are studying ways
to finance its expansion, founder and Chief Executive Filipe de
Botton told Reuters on Tuesday.
Five sources told Reuters that Logoplaste's owners have
tapped Credit Suisse to explore options including a
possible sale of the business, which has been valued by private
equity suitors at around 650 million euros ($730 million),
although de Botton said no sale was planned.
Logoplaste's product list includes bottles for the Lucozade
and Jose Cuervo drinks brands, and for detergent Fairy liquid.
A handful of private equity funds have already submitted
preliminary bids for the company, the sources said. Advent, CVC
, PAI, Carlyle and Canada's Onex are all
interested, one added, cautioning that no deal was certain.
Credit Suisse and Advent declined to comment. Carlyle, CVC,
Onex and PAI did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Logoplaste is owned by the de Botton family. Filipe de
Botton is a former banker and keen offroad vehicle racer who
founded the company in 1976 with his father. The company
manufactures rigid plastic packaging for companies, managing
over 59 factories in 17 countries.
Packaging businesses are viewed as attractive investments by
funds as they are seen having reliable cash flows being more
immune to economic cycles than other sectors, since they are
mostly driven by the food, drink and personal care industries.
"STUDYING OPTIONS"
De Botton said that Logoplaste's annual turnover was around
650 million euros and should rise above 1 billion euros in the
next three or four years, but would not confirm or deny the
valuation estimate provided by the sources.
"We have major expansion projects to double the size of the
company in terms of turnover in the next few years. We do plan
to stay in charge and in control. We are not going to list the
company either. While I am shareholder it will not be listed as
it can be quite expensive," de Botton said.
"What we are studying is several ways of financing our
expansion and one of them is via high-yield bonds that could be
offered to private equity firms. But that is just one possible
option. We are also talking to our banks for direct loans and
studying other options, but no sale of the company."
Logoplaste operates a "through the wall" concept, whereby it
reduces costs by having its factories bottle the products next
door to or within the sites where they were made, rather than
transporting them to factories elsewhere.
Last year containers and packaging deals totalled $24.9
billion globally, according to Thomson Reuters data. One of the
larger transactions saw Onex snap up Swiss packaging company SIG
Combibloc Group for 3.75 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry, Andrés González and Pamela
Barbaglia; additional reporting by Andrei Khalip, editing by
David Evans)