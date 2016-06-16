FRANKFURT/MADRID, June 16 The family owners of Portuguese plastics packaging firm Logoplaste are in advanced talks with Carlyle about an investment by the buyout group, three people familiar with the matter said.

Carlyle is offering to acquire a stake of the company at a valuation of roughly 660 million euros ($740 million), or about 8.5 times Logoplast's expected 2016 EBITDA of 78 million euros, one of the people said.

Logoplaste founder and Chief Executive Filipe de Botton said he was still talking to more than one potential buyer, but would not say who was in the race.

"We are seeking to sell between 30 and 50 percent in order to increase the capital of Logoplaste and be able to meet the increase we are facing with our partners with new factories and all options are open at the moment," he said.

"We still expect to keep control of the company. We are likely to have some news on that in the next 10 to 15 days."

Carlyle was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Andres Gonzalez Estebaran and Andrey Khalip; additional reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)