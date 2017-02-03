SAO PAULO Feb 3 Lojas Americanas SA,
Brazil's largest discount retailer, said on Friday it had hired
the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to analyze
potential operations to change the company's capital structure,
including a possible capital increase.
Lojas Americanas said in a filing that it was still studying
its options and that considerations over the structure, volumes
or deadlines of any operations would be premature.
The Brazil Journal blog on Thursday had said Lojas
Americanas was seeking to offer new shares to fund an
acquisition. The blog said the funds could be injected into the
B2W Cia Digital e-commerce unit.
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Adrian Croft)