SAO PAULO Nov 3 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's most profitable apparel retailer, said on Thursday that the government approved the entry of a foreign partner in consumer finance unit Realize Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento SA.

In a securities filing, Renner said it will control Realize. The permission will bolster Renner, whose capital is mostly owned by foreign investors, the filing added. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)