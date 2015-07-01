BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent
SAO PAULO, July 1 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's fastest-growing major retailer, increased same-store sales by double digits in the second quarter despite a likely economic recession, Chief Executive Officer José Gallo said on Wednesday.
Gallo did not say exactly how much sales had grown from a year earlier at stores open for at least 12 months. He added that he expects a "more challenging" macroeconomic environment in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago