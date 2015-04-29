By Luciana Bruno
| SAO PAULO, April 29
SAO PAULO, April 29 Lojas Renner SA,
Brazil's fastest-growing clothing retailer, posted a
bigger-than-expected jump in profit on Wednesday as a successful
expansion plan helped win market share despite a consumer
slowdown.
First-quarter net income rose 44 percent from a year ago to
73 million reais ($25 million), beating an average forecast of
53 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Lojas Renner's profit rose on the back of solid sales
growth, underscoring its privileged position in Brazil's fashion
market, as new locations, redesigned stores and appealing
collections help skirt a wider downturn.
Revenue climbed about 25 percent from a year ago, with sales
rising nearly 17 percent at stores open for at least a year.
Chief Financial Officer Laurence Gomes said a popular
seasonal collection had helped Renner keep up sales momentum,
but he avoided making a forecast for the months ahead.
"We're doing well in April," he said in a phone interview.
"We'll have to see."
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
45 percent from a year earlier to 192 million reais, above an
average forecast of 147 million reais.
($1 = 2.95 Brazilian reais)
(Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Richard Chang)