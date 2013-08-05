CHICAGO Aug 4 Lollapalooza, the three-day music
festival in Chicago's historic Grant Park, was bigger than ever
this year with a lineup that honored its alternative rock roots
and broadened its appeal to fans of folk, dance, rap and even
country music.
A record 300,000 people took in nearly 150 bands playing on
eight stages set up across the mile-long park lawn just across
the street from the shores of Lake Michigan.
The varieties of music were as disparate as the concert
attendees. Teens in brightly-colored tank tops bobbed to the
bass music of Dillon Francis in the dance arena on Friday while
goths in black swayed to Sunday's closing set by alternative
veterans the Cure.
Vampire Weekend supplied the literary pop, singing about the
Oxford comma, while country-rocker Eric Church sang about
drinking Jack Daniels and getting stoned.
The chart-topping pop folk group Mumford and Sons drew some
of the largest crowds on Saturday who heard their
banjo-and-acoustic guitar rave-ups "I Will Wait" and "The Cave,"
after another folk group on the rise, the Lumineers, warmed up
the crowd from a stage across the park's lawn.
The sold-out annual summer event, which last year pumped
$120 million into the local economy and booked many downtown
hotels to capacity this year, is Chicago's largest concert.
Nine Inch Nails, the veteran alternative band fronted by
Trent Reznor, played the first Lollapalooza in 1991 and closed
Friday night with their first U.S. gig in four years.
A large portion of the crowd was not even born when Reznor
burst onto the scene with his aggressive industrial rock,
breaking through with the song "Head Like a Hole," which they
performed toward the end of their set.
"I came here for the girls and (band) the Killers. I don't
know who Nine Inch Nails are," said 15-year-old Ryan Coolidge, a
resident of Chicago's northwest suburbs.
Two artists scheduled to perform Saturday night on the same
stage abruptly canceled appearances. Rapper Azealia Banks was
said to have come down with a throat ailment while Lollapalooza
organizers announced that Death Grips, a rap group from
California, "chose not to appear."
The festival largely went off without a hitch otherwise,
with rains muddying fields early on Friday before sunshine and
cooler-than-normal temperatures provided comfortable conditions
for the fans.
Ben Gibbard announced that the show would be the last for
his group the Postal Service. Local hip-hop artist Chance the
Rapper, whose uplifting tales about rising above the gun
violence on Chicago's streets, was such a success on a smaller
stage that many could not get close enough to see the
20-year-old.
The dance stage Perry's - named after Lollapalooza organizer
Perry Farrell - was one of the most popular. Bottom-heavy bass
music dubstep dominated that area, with acts such as Baauer -
known for his track "Harlem Shake" and the hundreds of social
media dance routine videos it spawned.
Grant Kwiecinski, aka GRiZ, played saxophone over his
squelching bass tunes. He first attended four years ago as a
fan, an event that contributed to him making a career of music.
"My one experience with Lollapalooza was in 2009 - it was
actually the first music festival I've ever been to," he said in
an interview. "It was one of those very cool memories where it
all starts to make sense to you very quickly."
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Pravin Char)