LONDON Jan 6 Lombard Odier has hired Pranay Gupta as its first chief investment officer for Asia, as the Geneva-based private bank looks to tap growing demand for investment management services.

Gupta was previously CIO at ING Investment Management Asia Pacific, Lombard said on Friday, adding Gupta, who is based in Hong Kong, will report to Vincent Duhamel, Head of Asia for Lombard.

The hire is Lombard's second from ING in recent months. In December, subsidiary Lombard Odier Investment Managers appointed ING's Jan Straatman to the newly-created role of CIO.

Lombard Odier, which traces its roots to 1796, manages more than $160 billion in assets for institutional and high net-worth clients. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)