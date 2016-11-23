PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Swiss-based private bank Lombard Odier said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Le Garignon as head of its independent asset managers division in the United Kingdom.
Le Garignon will spearhead the launch of the firm's independent asset management offering in the United Kingdom next year.
He previously worked at Societe Generale Securities Services as head of business development, sales and relationship management for UK and Ireland. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.