ZURICH, Feb 28 Lombard Odier partner Arthur Caye will leave at the end of April, after little more than two years at the centuries-old Swiss private bank, to return to his former employer. Caye plans to go back to Capital Group, a Geneva-based investment firm for institutional as well as private wealthy investors, the private bank said. "This decision is motivated by his wish to focus full time on his initial passion for investing, specifically research and portfolio management," Lombard Odier said in a statement, confirming a report earlier on Friday by Swiss newspaper Le Temps. The private bank said last month that it will take on former Deutsche Bank risk chief Hugo Baenziger as a managing partner, tasked with helping the family-owned Geneva-based private bank expand outside Switzerland. Lombard Odier, formed in 2002 when two traditional Geneva firms joined forces, is the largest Swiss private bank to say it would work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through hidden offshore accounts. Scores of smaller rivals have also come forward and roughly a dozen Swiss private banks including Credit Suisse, which testified to a U.S. Senate panel this week, Julius Baer and Geneva rival Pictet & Cie are being formally investigated by prosecutors. (Reporting By Katharina Bart;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)