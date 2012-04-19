* Bank pulls in 7.2 billion Swiss francs in new money
* Assets under management 142 bln francs vs around 140 bln
* Swiss banks buoyed by emerging markets clients
ZURICH, April 19 Private banking clients poured
money into Lombard Odier in 2011, the bank said on Thursday, the
latest indication Swiss banks have lost little of their lustre
despite tax wrangles in key markets and a global attack on bank
secrecy.
Switzerland's second-largest unlisted private bank raked in
7.2 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion) net new client money
last year, well ahead of 2010 inflows, the company said, though
it did not give an equivalent number for the previous year.
The solid inflows outweighed negative investment performance
to push assets under management to 142 billion francs from
around 140 billion, the bank said.
Founded in 1796, Lombard Odier is Geneva's oldest active
private bank and is run by its eight partners, two only recently
appointed after one partner died towards the end of 2011 and
another, a member of one of the founding families, retired.
Swiss banks have faced multiple challenges in recent years
as countries battered by the financial crisis have sought to
boost tax revenue by rooting out dodgers who have stashed
untaxed money in secretive jurisdictions like Switzerland.
A protracted tax dispute with U.S. authorities has left
Switzerland's prized banking secrecy in tatters and similar
wrangles with other key markets like Germany have also spooked
clients, denting the country's $2 trillion wealth management
industry.
Even so, Switzerland's political and economic stability have
proved a powerful draw for entrepreneurs from developing markets
like China and India looking for a safe home for their new-found
wealth, helping to replace the depleting ranks of U.S. and
European tax exiles.
Figures published earlier this year show that six of the
biggest Swiss banks together pulled in net new client assets of
more than 100 billion Swiss francs in 2011.
Lombard Odier did not publish detail on revenue or margins
for 2011 and said staff levels had remained roughly constant at
around 1,900.
Slack client trading and low interest rates have hit profits
and margins at several other banks, including local rivals EFG
and Julius Baer, forcing them to slash jobs
and limit bonus payments.
($1 = 0.9161 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)