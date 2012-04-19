* Bank pulls in 7.2 billion Swiss francs in new money

ZURICH, April 19 Private banking clients poured money into Lombard Odier in 2011, the bank said on Thursday, the latest indication Swiss banks have lost little of their lustre despite tax wrangles in key markets and a global attack on bank secrecy.

Switzerland's second-largest unlisted private bank raked in 7.2 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion) net new client money last year, well ahead of 2010 inflows, the company said, though it did not give an equivalent number for the previous year.

The solid inflows outweighed negative investment performance to push assets under management to 142 billion francs from around 140 billion, the bank said.

Founded in 1796, Lombard Odier is Geneva's oldest active private bank and is run by its eight partners, two only recently appointed after one partner died towards the end of 2011 and another, a member of one of the founding families, retired.

Swiss banks have faced multiple challenges in recent years as countries battered by the financial crisis have sought to boost tax revenue by rooting out dodgers who have stashed untaxed money in secretive jurisdictions like Switzerland.

A protracted tax dispute with U.S. authorities has left Switzerland's prized banking secrecy in tatters and similar wrangles with other key markets like Germany have also spooked clients, denting the country's $2 trillion wealth management industry.

Even so, Switzerland's political and economic stability have proved a powerful draw for entrepreneurs from developing markets like China and India looking for a safe home for their new-found wealth, helping to replace the depleting ranks of U.S. and European tax exiles.

Figures published earlier this year show that six of the biggest Swiss banks together pulled in net new client assets of more than 100 billion Swiss francs in 2011.

Lombard Odier did not publish detail on revenue or margins for 2011 and said staff levels had remained roughly constant at around 1,900.

Slack client trading and low interest rates have hit profits and margins at several other banks, including local rivals EFG and Julius Baer, forcing them to slash jobs and limit bonus payments. ($1 = 0.9161 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)