Oct 26 Swiss bank Lombard Odier appointed Duncan MacIntyre chief executive of its private client business in the UK.

MacIntyre, whose appointment will come into effect on Jan. 4, joins from Coutts & Co, where he was a member of the executive committee since 2010.

MacIntyre's previous employers include JP Morgan Chase & Co , Robert Fleming & Co and HSBC James Capel, a unit of HSBC Asset Management. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)