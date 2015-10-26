BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says T-Mobile US growth sets high bar for alternatives to independent course
* CEO says including expected cash expenditure for this year we will have invested over $40 billion in the past 5 years in t-mobile us
Oct 26 Swiss bank Lombard Odier appointed Duncan MacIntyre chief executive of its private client business in the UK.
MacIntyre, whose appointment will come into effect on Jan. 4, joins from Coutts & Co, where he was a member of the executive committee since 2010.
MacIntyre's previous employers include JP Morgan Chase & Co , Robert Fleming & Co and HSBC James Capel, a unit of HSBC Asset Management. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Altice is SFR's parent company (Recasts story, adds details)