Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 5 Loncin Motor Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy back up to 24 million A-shares at no more than 16.5 yuan/share, or for a total of up to 300 million yuan ($48.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ke80V4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2201 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.