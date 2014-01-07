BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor's Q1 net profit up 33.2 pct y/y at 366.5 mln yuan
* Says Q1 net profit up 33.2 percent y/y at 366.5 million yuan ($53.24 million)
Jan 7 Loncin Motor Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 300 million yuan ($50 million) to set up an investment unit in Chongqing
* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 17.8 percent y/y at 544 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zux75v
