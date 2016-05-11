BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Loncin Motor Co., Ltd.:
* Says it to pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 18
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.