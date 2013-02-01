LONDON Feb 1 A marriage proposal, strange
similes and a stunning panorama marked the public opening of the
viewing deck for western Europe's tallest tower on a wet Friday
in London.
The Shard skyscraper was described as an "intergalactic
spear" and a "cocktail stick" by charismatic Mayor Boris
Johnson, who cut the ribbon for the first public visitors atop
the 310-metre futuristic tower looming over London bridge.
One visitor chose the moment to propose to his girlfriend of
five years.
"It sounds corny but she makes me feel like I'm on top of
the world so I thought the highest place in London has got to be
the best place to do it," a smiling James Episcopou, 22, told
reporters.
His fiancée, Laura Taylor, 22, said it had been a complete
surprise.
"I just feel overwhelmed, surprised and the view is
fantastic. It doesn't matter that it's raining."
The Shard is majority owned by Qatar and houses a premium
hotel, several restaurants, 12 floors of apartments, 600,000
square feet of office space as well as the viewing deck.
It is part of a 2 billion pound ($3.17 billion)
redevelopment of the London Bridge area on the south bank of the
River Thames, which cuts through the British capital.
"All other buildings look like they've been put on the earth
by people, but the Shard is like something that is prodding up,"
Johnson said.
"Prodding up through the frail integuments of the planet,
like an intergalactic spear. It's like the tip of a cocktail
stick emerging through the skin of a super colossal pickled
onion."
OFFICES TO LET
The Shard which has been 13 years in the planning, struggled
with financing after the 2008 credit crunch until the Qataris
rescued the project, and the developers have been criticised for
not being able to rent out the space.
However, Irvine Sellar, the Shard's developer told Reuters
30 percent of the tower had already been leased and said he
remained confident and optimistic.
"It's a vertical town and it takes time to rent. It may take
18 months to let," he said.
"All the retail is let, the hotel is let, the restaurants
are leased, the viewing gallery is leased and some of the office
space is leased."
However, local residents and business owners have mixed
feelings about the new tower, worrying that the influx of
London's elite will transform the area.
Terry Davies, who runs a German delicatessen in the nearby
Borough Market, which traces its roots back to the 11th century,
said the Shard threatens his business and the market as a whole.
"The area's already changed a lot and it's possible the
Shard will be good for the area but we might be seeing the end
of the community market," he told Reuters.
"It's all about balance. If the rents go up by 50 percent,
as they're threatening to do, then we can't survive. That's when
the chains like Pret A Manger move in and the whole area
changes".
K Patel, who owns a local newsagent, agreed.
"It's a nice building don't get me wrong, but it would be
better if it didn't put up the rent."
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Paul Casciato)