LONDON Jan 26 Work has started on converting
Centre Point, the towering 1960s office building at the east end
of London's Oxford Street, into luxury apartments, developer
Almacantar said on Monday.
The Richard Seifert-designed tower will be one of the most
prominent buildings to switch from commercial to residential use
in London's West End as developers cash in on rising prices for
property in prime areas of the city.
The grade-II listed, 33-storey building was developed by
property tycoon Harry Hyams in 1966. However, it was contentious
before a single concrete panel was put in place, initially
because of its height.
Once it was completed, Hyams left it empty for nearly a
decade as he held out to find a single tenant.
It became an emblem for people protesting against property
speculation in the city and was briefly occupied by homeless
campaigners in 1974.
Its design later won fans, however, and it was listed in
1995, in part because it was symbolic of 1960s 'Swinging
London'.
Almacantar, which is led by former Land Securities executive
Mike Hussey, said the two-and-a-half-year conversion would
feature 82 luxury apartments. A new pedestrianised square will
also link Oxford Street with the Soho and Covent Garden
entertainment districts.
It will also transform Centre Point's nine-storey block of
shops, offices and retail units, and build 13 affordable homes
and 41,780 square feet of retail space.
The project will be completed in time for the opening of
London's Crossrail station at Tottenham Court Road, which will
become one of the city's busiest transport hubs, it said.
