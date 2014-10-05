LONDON Oct 6 London is the most popular city in
the world to work in, an international survey of more than
200,000 people found, with nearly one in six of those questioned
wanting to move to the British capital to secure employment.
The study by The Boston Consulting Group and totaljobs.com
found respondents from 189 countries ranked London above New
York and Paris, while Britain was second behind the United
States as the most appealing country for international
jobseekers.
While the survey - described by its compilers as the most
expansive study conducted on worker mobility - found that almost
two thirds of jobseekers were willing to move abroad to work,
within Britain only 44 percent of people want to move overseas
for work.
"This report cements London's reputation as a truly global
city," said Mike Booker, of totaljobs.com. "Not only does it
offer a wealth of job opportunities in a range of industries,
but it boasts some of the world's top cultural attractions, so
it's no surprise that people across the globe want to come and
work here."
The survey of a mixture of the employed, unemployed,
self-employed and students included a mix of people actively
looking for a job, those not actively looking but open to
opportunities and workers not looking for a new job at the
moment.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Goodman)