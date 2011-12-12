BRIEF-Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares
June 14 Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd
(NY CLOSE $1710.42, PREVIOUS LDN FIX $1709.00)
June 14 Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd
June 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all six bids for 33.95 billion rupees ($528.26 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupe