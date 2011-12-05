UPDATE 1-Shanghai rebar has biggest drop in 5 weeks on property demand worries
* Iron ore at China's ports at highest level since 2004 (Adds comment from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, updates prices)
(MORNING FIX $1744.00)
* Iron ore at China's ports at highest level since 2004 (Adds comment from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, updates prices)
Jun 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --