BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 7.6 pct y-o-y in week to June 9
* Rbi says reserve money fell 7.6 percent year on year in week to June 9 versus growth 13.1 percent year ago
(MORNING FIX $1717.00)
* Rbi says reserve money fell 7.6 percent year on year in week to June 9 versus growth 13.1 percent year ago
Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atom Ceramic