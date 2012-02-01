* Slashed bonuses hit UK bankers spend on London housing
* Overseas investors to remain top buyers of London houses
LONDON Feb 1 Shrinking bonus pools in
London's City financial district will reduce bankers' clout in
the British capital's buoyant prime housing market this year,
with hedge fund managers set to outspend them for the first
time, data from Savills showed.
The property consultancy said on Wednesday that while banker
bonuses were a key factor behind rocketing London house prices
in 2006-7, their importance has been overtaken by overseas
investors and buyers from the hedge fund and private
office-populated West End district.
"Until that point, there had been a strong link between
house price movements in the capital and bonus payments, but
that link is now broken and the market's dependency on City
bonuses is much reduced," Savills said on Wednesday.
Buyers from the West End financial district are expected to
spend 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) on London houses priced
over 500,000 pounds this year, while City bankers are predicted
to spend just over 1 billion pounds in bonus money.
Savills said it expects international investors to retain
their position as London's biggest buyers of prime housing in
2012 with a predicted spend of 4 billion pounds, as many
continue to favour London for its safe haven status.
"We are seeing early signs that international wealth can be
replaced by new equity, particularly from the private offices
and hedge funds - the West End cash generators," Savills' Head
of Residential Research, Yolande Barnes, said.
Headhunters and bankers are predicting a significant
proportion of bank employees will receive no bonus this year,
while bonus payouts may be cut by at least 30 percent for those
who get them.
The slashed payouts come as falling profits, a gloomy
outlook for the industry and political pressure push bank bosses
to break away from a culture in which most staff expect a bonus
every year and base their personal budget around it.
On Sunday, Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive
Stephen Hester waived a bonus worth almost a billion pounds on
Sunday after the handout angered Britons bearing the brunt of
government budget cuts.