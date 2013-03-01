* Potential listings from companies in Nigeria, Kenya
* Interest broadening beyond traditional natural resources
* LSE hopes to help develop capital markets in Angola
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 1 The London Stock Exchange
expects an increase in new listings from African
companies this year as businesses in the continent's
fast-growing economies seek to attract foreign investors.
London, which has seen a general drop off in listing
activity over the past few years due to the global financial
crisis, expects companies from countries including Chad,
Mozambique, Nigeria and Kenya could go public on its markets.
"Africa is a very big focus for us in terms of future
opportunity," Ibukun Adebayo, the LSE's Head of Equity Primary
Markets for Africa, Middle East and South Asia, told Reuters.
"You will see Africa have its fair share among this year's
listings."
Improving equity markets -- the UK's FTSE100 blue-chip index
is up about 7.6 percent this year -- and lower volatility are
helping to entice companies, while Africa's attractive growth
prospects are drawing in investors seeking an alternative to the
moribund returns on offer in the developed world.
Adebayo expects the new African listings to be a mixture of
firms joining its junior Alternative Investment Market (AIM),
favoured by small but fast-growing companies, as well as its
main market.
London is known as a hub for natural resources companies and
has previously attracted African firms from this sector. While
it expects this to continue, Adebayo said interest was widening,
including companies in sectors such as financial and consumer.
The LSE is already home to 96 companies whose main
operations are in Sub Saharan-Africa, including 23 which have
shares listed on its main market.
Companies domiciled in Africa have raised more than $15.3
billion globally from initial public offerings (IPOs) over the
last 10 years, according to Thomson Reuters data, almost $3
billion of which was raised in London.
Many more companies which are incorporated outside of
Africa, but have their main operations on the continent, have
also raised money in London.
"Where it makes sense is if the business is an international
business which simply has a base in Africa, or for companies
operating in an area or sector which is better understood in
London where the company could realise a better valuation, such
as natural resources or infrastructure," he said.
"We still believe that purely domestic businesses should be
financed by domestic stock exchanges."
EVERYTHING IN PLACE
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said in May last year he
was aiming to list his $11 billion cement company Dangote Cement
in London by the third quarter of 2013, while
Kenya's Equity Bank is also among those who has said
it could consider an overseas listing.
The LSE has been on a push to secure links with exchanges in
emerging economies and has been involved in helping to develop
the stock exchange and capital markets infrastructure in
resource-rich Mongolia. It is now hoping to do a similar thing
in Angola.
"There are a lot of private sector companies that need
access to capital beyond just using the banks," said Adebayo,
highlighting areas such as real estate, oil services, consumer
sectors like telecommunications.
Investment bankers have also flagged Africa as a likely
source of listings activity this year.
According to the International Monetary Fund, Sub-Saharan
Africa is the world's second-fastest growing region after
developing Asia, with growth of around 5.8 percent forecast this
year, compared to just 1 percent in the UK.
African investment funds have grown nearly five times in
value over the past six years.
Beyond natural resources, favoured investment plays now
include banking stocks, particularly in Nigeria, as a growing
middle class leads to more demand for financial services.
Telecoms and pharmaceuticals are also popular.
Global private equity companies have also been showing an
increasing interest in investing in Africa, with large buyout
houses like Carlyle setting up offices there.
"Everything that one would want to see in place is certainly
in place," Adebayo said.