LONDON Oct 31 Smaller, specialist firms in the
City of London are taking their pick of recruits as big
investment banks lay off thousands across Europe adapting to
stricter capital rules and the crisis in the euro zone.
Just over 2,700 new finance-related jobs were created in
London in October, headhunters Astbury Marsden said in a report
on Wednesday, 10 percent up on the previous month's 2,490
vacancies.
Smaller investment banks and brokerages have this year been
making the most of bigger peers' woes, allowing them to
cherrypick staff frustrated by new pay rules and uncertainty
over strategy.
"Double-digit growth in new jobs is obviously positive news
and some banks are posting quarterly results that beat analyst
forecasts, but City staff know they shouldn't be popping
champagne corks yet," said Astbury Marsden's Chief Operating
Officer Mark Cameron.
Astbury Marsden said the job market was still very
difficult, however, and that City jobs in October were still
down 14 percent from a year ago, when many firms were already
cutting.
Switzerland's UBS this week unveiled a plan to cut
another 10,000 jobs, with many of those to fall in London, while
others such as Deutsche Bank have been reducing
numbers too.