Sept 22 Iron ore miner London Mining Plc
said it was in dispute with Glencore Plc
regarding an offtake agreement and was considering its options,
including termination of the contract.
The company said the dispute was about cash prepayment
amount, which Swiss-based miner and commodities trader Glencore
refused to pay.
Offtake agreements are contracts that commit future
production for cash.
London Mining, whose only operating mine is in Sierra Leone,
said it was in talks with its core lender to provide the
short-term replacement liquidity.
London Mining said it has received interest from a number of
parties to reallocate uncommitted offtake and provide further
funding to the company in the event that the position with
Glencore cannot be resolved.
