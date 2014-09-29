UPDATE 1-PPG raises bid for Dutch Akzo Nobel to $28.8 bln
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
AMSTERDAM, April 24 PPG Industries, the U.S. paintmaker that is pursuing a takeover of Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, on Monday increased its proposed offer to 26.9 billion euros ($28.8 billion) in cash and shares, from around 24.6 billion euros.