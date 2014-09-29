(Updates share price, adds analyst comment)
By Karen Rebelo
Sept 29 London Mining Plc warned it did
not have sufficient cash to operate its only mine, sending the
iron ore miner's shares plunging 59 percent to a record low.
The owner of the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone said it was in
talks for a potential strategic investment, but any funding
would involve significant equity dilution.
Smaller iron ore miners in West Africa are facing a perfect
storm as they grapple with the deadly Ebola virus while tackling
record-low prices for the commodity due to an oversupply, and
stagnant demand from China, the world's top consumer.
Rio Tinto Plc , BHP Billiton Plc
and Brazil's Vale have flooded the market
with their low-cost iron ore from Australia and are virtually
snuffing out high-cost producers.
London Mining's warning comes a week after it said it could
end an iron ore supply contract with Glencore Plc due
to a payment dispute.
"London Mining was always going to be struggling at current
iron ore prices, but the prepayment dispute with Glencore
certainly appears to have tipped it over the edge," analysts at
Investec Securities wrote in a note.
London Mining said it was in talk with a potential investor
for funds, but that the funding, as currently structured, would
take a number of weeks to implement, besides diluting existing
equity.
Last week, the company agreed a $30 million revolving,
two-year pre-export financing facility with Afreximbank that
required approval from its existing lenders.
London Mining on Monday said those funds were not expected
to be available "in the required time period with discussions on
structure ongoing".
The company also said its lenders were considering the
provision of further finance and that they were supportive of
the process.
"The requirement for a revised capital structure indicates
that the banks need be involved in the strategic partner
negotiations, presumably adding to the delay," Investec said.
London Mining has so far trimmed its full-year production
forecast and deferred extension and all non-essential capital
expenses on the mine.
The company's shares, which traded above 400 pence per share
in 2011, plunged 59 percent to a record low of 10 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Editing by Sunil Nair, Feroze Jamal and Savio D'Souza)