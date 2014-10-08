(Updates share price, adds background)
By Karen Rebelo
Oct 8 London Mining Plc, battered by a
sharp drop in iron ore prices, warned on Wednesday that its
shares now had "little or no value", sending its stock tumbling
as it searches for a strategic investor.
Sierra Leone-focused London Mining, which owns the Marampa
mine, is one of several small miners set up in West Africa
during the commodities boom, on the back of rising demand for
iron ore. They hoped to turn the region into a new producing
frontier, to compete with Australia and Brazil.
But with larger, lower-cost producers like Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton pumping out cheaper ore - and prices
languishing below $80 per tonne - they have struggled.
London Mining's larger peer African Minerals said
last month it was open to selling a minority stake in its only
mine as part of a financial rescue plan.
In Wednesday's statement, London Mining said its lenders
remained supportive of the talks with potential investors, but
were not expected to provide short-term funding. That cash
injection would come from a new partner, if one can be found.
"Under the structures currently proposed, the board believes
that there will be little or no value remaining in the equity of
the company and the other listed securities of the group," the
miner said.
London Mining's shares crashed 96 percent to lows of 0.12
pence after the statement, before recovering in morning trade to
change hands at 0.7 pence, 77 percent down.
"This looks like the end of the road for London Mining
unless a new investor charges to the rescue," analysts at Numis
Securities said in a note.
Reuters reported earlier this week that potential investors
include India's third-largest steelmaker JSW Steel,
with whom the miner is holding talks.
London Mining has battled low-cost iron ore from mining
giants Rio, BHP and Brazil's Vale, but also an Ebola
epidemic that has so far killed over 3,000 people in the region.
The virus has made it difficult to move workers and goods
and threatens to disrupt logistics. London Mining said the Ebola
outbreak in Sierra Leone posed significant challenges to the
search for an investor, which began in May, and its operations.
The company warned last week that it did not have enough
cash to operate its only mine and was in talks to find a partner
who could inject cash into the business.
The stock, which traded above 400 pence per share in 2011,
at the peak of the boom, started spiralling last month. The
miner is also embroiled in a pricing dispute with commodities
trader Glencore Plc.
London Mining listed at about 192 pence on the London Stock
Exchange five years ago.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Clara Ferreira Marques)