Oct 6 JSW Steel Ltd, India's
third-largest steelmaker, is in talks to buy Sierra
Leone-focused iron ore miner London Mining Plc, two
people with knowledge of the matter said.
The news, confirming a weekend report in Britain's Sunday
Times newspaper, sent shares in AIM-listed London Mining up
almost 18 percent in early trading on Monday.
London Mining, which has been hit by a falling iron ore
price and the Ebola crisis that has gripped the region, would
come "cheap" given its market value of $10 million, one of the
sources said, adding the deal would help JSW meet some of its
demand for steelmaking ingredient iron ore.
Action against illegal mining in India has led to a sharp
fall in domestic iron ore output, forcing JSW to import heavily.
It plans to ship in 10 million tonnes of iron ore this fiscal
year ending March 31.
"Talks (with London Mining) have been going on for many
months. JSW people have visited them also," said the source, who
declined to be named as the information is not yet public.
Debt-laden London Mining said last week it was in talks with
a potential investor for funds, but the funding would take a
number of weeks to implement.
Like other junior iron ore miners, London Mining is battling
record low prices for the steelmaking raw material in the face
of stagnant demand from the world's top consumer, China, and
oversupply from the biggest players in the industry.
A JSW spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for
comment. London Mining was not immediately available for
comment.
JSW is controlled by billionaire Sajjan Jindal.
(Reporting By Krishna Das; editing by Susan Thomas)