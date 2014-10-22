(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Timis is chairman of
African Minerals, not CEO)
Oct 22 African Minerals Ltd's Chairman
Frank Timis is looking to buy failed West African miner London
Mining's iron ore mine in Sierra Leone from
administration through his private company.
Timis, through the Timis Mining Corporation, has finalised a
$20 million funding agreement with Australia's Cape Lambert
Resources Ltd to help him acquire the Marampa mine.
A spokesman for Timis Mining confirmed that the company was
interested in acquiring the Marampa mine, but he did not give
any further details. A spokesman for London Mining declined
immediate comment.
Investec analysts said African Minerals seemed to be the
natural acquirer for the Marampa mine, given its significant
infrastructure in the region.
"... It is interesting that it is Timis' private company
purportedly doing the bidding, perhaps because it can more
readily realise the funding to make the offer," they wrote in a
note to clients.
African Minerals, like London Mining, has been battered by a
40 percent drop in the iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI and
disruptions in the region due to the Ebola epidemic.
African Minerals said last month that it was open to selling
a minority stake in its only mine as part of a financial rescue.
London Mining slipped into administration last week after it
ran out of funds and failed to secure a buyer for the company,
but said that it would work with PricewaterhouseCoopers, its
administrator, to ensure that a buyer was found for Marampa.
The Marampa mine employs around 1,300 people and has iron
ore reserves sufficient for 40 years of mining. The mine lies
about 120 km from African Minerals' Tonkolili mine.
Shares in African Minerals rose as much as 9.6 percent on
the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.4
percent at 1921 pence at 1133 GMT.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)