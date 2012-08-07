Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
LONDON Russia's Ivan Ukhov won gold in the men's high jump final at the London Olympics on Tuesday.
The shaggy-haired 26-year-old, this year's top jumper, secured victory with a leap of 2.38 metres, finishing ahead of America's Erik Kynard who took silver.
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, Canada's Derek Drouin and Britain's Robbie Grabarz each won a bronze medal after being tied in third.
Russia's 2008 Olympic champion Andrey Silnov and American world champion Jesse Williams crashed out at 2.29 metres, well below their season's bests of 2.37 and 2.36 respectively.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.