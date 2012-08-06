New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
LONDON Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev beat India's Vijender Singh 17-13 in an Olympic men's boxing middleweight (75kg) quarter-final bout on Monday.
Results Table
Abbos Atoev (Uzbekistan) beat Vijender Kumar (India) 17-13
Esquiva Falcao (Brazil) beat Zoltan Harcsa (Hungary) 14-10
Anthony Ogogo (Britain) beat Stefan Haertel (Germany) 15-10
MOSCOW Russia has boosted security and scrambled to finish an $800-million stadium as it banks on the eight-nation Confederations Cup to gauge its readiness to host the World Cup next year.