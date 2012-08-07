Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
LONDON Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev beat India's Vijender Singh 17-13 in an Olympic men's boxing middleweight (75kg) quarter-final bout on Monday.
Results Table
Abbos Atoev (Uzbekistan) beat Vijender Singh (India) 17-13
Esquiva Falcao (Brazil) beat Zoltan Harcsa (Hungary) 14-10
Anthony Ogogo (Britain) beat Stefan Haertel (Germany) 15-10
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.