Indian athletes in action on Day 12 of the London Olympics on Wednesday:
ATHLETICS
Women's 800 metres round 1: Tintu Luka, 4:05 pm IST
BOXING
Men's 49 kg quarterfinals: Devendro Singh vs Paddy Barnes of Ireland, 1:15 am IST
Women`s 51kg semifinals: M.C. Mary Kom vs Nicola Adams of Britain., 6:15 pm IST
RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 11
ATHLETICS
Men's discus throw final: Vikas Gowda finished eighth. Read story here
Men's triple jump qualification: Renjith Maheshwary fails to qualify.
HOCKEY
Belgium beat India 3-0 in men's pool B match. Read story here
