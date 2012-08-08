Indian athletes in action on Day 12 of the London Olympics on Wednesday:
ATHLETICS
Women's 800 metres round 1: Tintu Luka qualifies for semi-finals.
BOXING
Men's 49 kg quarterfinals: Devendro Singh loses to Paddy Barnes of Ireland.
Women's 51kg semifinals: M.C. Mary Kom loses semi-final to Nicola Adams of Britain., settles for bronze medal
RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 11
ATHLETICS
Men's discus throw final: Vikas Gowda finished eighth. Read story here
Men's triple jump qualification: Renjith Maheshwary fails to qualify.
HOCKEY
Belgium beat India 3-0 in men's pool B match. Read story here
