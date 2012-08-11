India finished 12th and last in hockey after the team lost Saturday's classification match against South Africa at the London Olympics. Here's a look at the upcoming action from Indian athletes today:
HOCKEY
India finish 12th after losing to South Africa 2-3 (Classification 11-12)
WRESTLING
Men's 60 kg Freestyle qualifier: Yogeshwar Dutt, 5:39 pm IST
RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 14
WRESTLING
Men's 74kg Freestyle qualifier: Narsingh Pancham Yadav fails to qualify for quarterfinals.
Men's 55 kg Freestyle qualifier: Amit Kumar, loses in Repechage round 2
Click here for slideshow of Indian athletes at the London Games
Click here for complete coverage of India at Olympics
Click here for complete schedule of London Olympic