India's players gather at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler/Files

India finished 12th and last in hockey after the team lost Saturday's classification match against South Africa at the London Olympics. Here's a look at the upcoming action from Indian athletes today:

HOCKEY

India finish 12th after losing to South Africa 2-3 (Classification 11-12)

WRESTLING

Men's 60 kg Freestyle qualifier: Yogeshwar Dutt, 5:39 pm IST

RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 14

WRESTLING

Men's 74kg Freestyle qualifier: Narsingh Pancham Yadav fails to qualify for quarterfinals.

Men's 55 kg Freestyle qualifier: Amit Kumar, loses in Repechage round 2

