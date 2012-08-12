India's players gather at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler/Files

India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the BRONZE medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games during the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCel venue in London August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov poses with his gold medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sushil Kumar holds a national flag as he celebrates after winning gold medal in the 66kg men's freestyle wrestling match at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Sushil Kumar (in red) fights with Turkey's Ramazan Sahin on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wrestler Sushil Kumar stormed his way into the finals in the men's 66 kg Freestyle category on the 16th and the final day of the London Olympics. He will compete against Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu of Japan.

Here's a look at the upcoming action today and results from yesterday:

WRESTLING

Men's 66kg Freestyle: Sushil Kumar beat Kazakhstan's Akhzhurek Tantarov to reach finals. He will compete against Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu, 6:33 pm IST

ATHLETICS

Men's Marathon: Ram Singh Yadav, 3:30 pm IST

RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 15

WRESTLING

Men's 60 kg Freestyle: Yogeshwar Dutt beat North Korea's Ri Jong Myong to win a bronze medal

HOCKEY

India finish 12th after losing to South Africa 2-3 (Classification 11-12)

