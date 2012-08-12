Wrestler Sushil Kumar stormed his way into the finals in the men's 66 kg Freestyle category on the 16th and the final day of the London Olympics. He will compete against Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu of Japan.
Here's a look at the upcoming action today and results from yesterday:
WRESTLING
Men's 66kg Freestyle: Sushil Kumar beat Kazakhstan's Akhzhurek Tantarov to reach finals. He will compete against Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu, 6:33 pm IST
ATHLETICS
Men's Marathon: Ram Singh Yadav, 3:30 pm IST
RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 15
WRESTLING
Men's 60 kg Freestyle: Yogeshwar Dutt beat North Korea's Ri Jong Myong to win a bronze medal
HOCKEY
India finish 12th after losing to South Africa 2-3 (Classification 11-12)
