Russia's Mariya Savinova (2nd L) runs to finish in first place ahead of India's Tintu Luka (L), Alice Schmidt (2nd R) of the U.S. and Morocco's Malika Akkaoui in their women's 800m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Indian athletes in action on Day 13 of the London Olympics on Thursday:

ATHLETICS

Women's High Jump qualification: Sahana Kumari failed to qualify with rank 15.

Women's 800 m semifinals: Tintu Luka, 12:10 am, IST (Friday)

WRESTLING

Women's 55 kg freestyle 1/8 finals: Geeta Phogat, 6:10 pm, IST

RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 12

ATHLETICS

Women's 800 metres round 1: Tintu Luka qualifies for semi-finals.

BOXING

Women's 51kg semifinals: M.C. Mary Kom loses semi-final to Nicola Adams of Britain, settles for bronze medal. Read story here

Men's 49 kg quarterfinals: Devendro Singh loses to Paddy Barnes of Ireland. Read story here

Click here for slideshow of Indian athletes at the London Games

Click here for complete coverage of India at Olympics

Click here for complete schedule of London Olympic