Indian athletes in action on Day 13 of the London Olympics on Thursday:
ATHLETICS
Women's High Jump qualification: Sahana Kumari failed to qualify with rank 15.
Women's 800 m semifinals: Tintu Luka, 12:10 am, IST (Friday)
WRESTLING
Women's 55 kg freestyle 1/8 finals: Geeta Phogat, 6:10 pm, IST
RESULTS FOR INDIA ON DAY 12
ATHLETICS
Women's 800 metres round 1: Tintu Luka qualifies for semi-finals.
BOXING
Women's 51kg semifinals: M.C. Mary Kom loses semi-final to Nicola Adams of Britain, settles for bronze medal. Read story here
Men's 49 kg quarterfinals: Devendro Singh loses to Paddy Barnes of Ireland. Read story here
