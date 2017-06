India's Gagan Narang competes in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Maroua Rahali of Tunisia (L) fights India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Indian athletes in action on Day 10 of the London Olympics on Monday:

ATHLETICS

Men's discus throw: Vikas Gowda (65.20) - Qualifies for finals to be held on August 7

BOXING

Men's 75kg: Vijender Singh crashes out after losing to Abbos Atoev of Uzbekistan

Women's 51kg: MC Mary Kom beats Maroua Rahali of Tunisia 15-6 to reach semi-finals

SHOOTING

Mens's 50-metre rifle three positions: Gagan Narang and Sanjeev Rajput finish 20th and 26th respectively; fail to qualify

Men's trap: Manavjit Singh Sandhu fails to qualify for finals.