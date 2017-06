Boxer Vijender Singh reacts during an interview at Karnail Singh stadium in New Delhi April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

India's Vikas Gowda competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Indian athletes in action on Day 10 of the London Olympics on Monday:

ATHLETICS

Men's discus throw: Vikas Gowda (65.20) - Qualifies for finals to be held on August 7

BOXING

Men's 75kg: Vijender Singh vs Abbos Atoev of Uzbekistan - 2:30 am IST

Women's 51kg: MC Mary Kom vs Maroua Rahali of Tunisia - 6:30 pm IST

SHOOTING

Mens's 50-metre rifle three positions: Gagan Narang and Sanjeev Rajput finish 20th and 26th respectively; fail to qualify

Men's trap: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, starts 1:30 pm IST