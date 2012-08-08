Brittney Reese of the U.S. competes in the women's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON America's world indoor and outdoor champion Brittney Reese added an Olympic long jump gold medal to her growing list of titles on Wednesday with the second biggest jump in the world this year.

The 25-year-old only managed to register two of six attempts all night inside London's Olympic stadium but her second jump of 7.12 metres was good enough to take gold.

Russia's Elena Sokolova produced a personal best of 7.07 - the seventh best jump in the world this year - to claim silver with Reese's American compatriot Janay DeLoach taking bronze on 6.89.

Reese, who has this year's biggest leap of 7.15 metres, has back-to-back indoor and outdoor world championships in what has been a rich vein of form since finishing fifth in the 2008 Olympic final in Beijing.

She became the first American Olympic women's long jump champion since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1988 in Seoul.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)