Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, hands Spyridon Gianniotis (R), Greece's world champion of swimming, an olive branch during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece The London 2012 Olympics torch was lit by the sun's rays in ancient Olympia on Thursday, kicking off a relay that will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic stadium's cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 27.

Here are five facts about the torch:

* Dubbed the "cheesegrater", it is perforated with 8,000 holes that represent each person who will carry it on the British leg of the torch relay.

* Its triangular shape symbolises the three times that London has been awarded the Games in 1908, 1948 and 2012; the faster, higher stronger motto of the Olympic movement and the sport, education and culture triple vision of the 2012 Games.

* The gold-coloured torch is made up of an inner and an outer aluminium alloy skin held in place by a cast top piece and base.

* Laser cutting of 8,000 circular holes into each torch was done at a rate of 16 every second - the lack of such technology in the past would have prevented such a torch from being used for the Olympics.

* The torch weighs 1kg including the burner and gas canister and stands 800 mm high.

