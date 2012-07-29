Gold medallist Kimberly Rhode of the U.S. waves to the crowd at the victory ceremony for the women's skeet competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Shooter Kim Rhode etched her name into the annals of great American Olympians on Sunday when she easily won the women's skeet gold medal to become the first U.S. competitor to win individual medals in five consecutive Games.

Rhode finished with a total of 99 hits, only missing one of the 100 clays she shot at all day, ahead of Wei Ning of China on 91 with Slovakia's Danka Bartekova (90) taking bronze after a shootoff with Marina Belikova of Russia.

"One got away but everyone misses one every now and again," a beaming Rhodes told reporters. "It has just been an incredible journey and I couldn't be happier to bring home the gold."

The American's total bettered her previous shared Olympic record of 93, which she set at the Beijing Games four years ago en route to a silver medal after a three-way shootoff.

The medal will sit alongside her two golds she won in the double trap at the 1996 Atlanta and 2004 Athens Games and the bronze she picked up in Sydney 12 years ago in the now discontinued discipline.

The world number one drew successful green dust after shooting her first 50 orange clays in her opening two qualification sessions on the outdoor range before missing her only shot in the third and last session during the rain.

Despite thunder and lightning being heard throughout the day at the Royal Artillery Barracks in south east London, the weather held for the final which was watched again by another capacity crowd at the shooting venue.

Rhode, 33, took a four-point lead over Bartekova into the six-woman final where the Slovakian missed five clays, allowing Wei to snatch silver as she did in Athens.

That meant another medal for China on the range to follow the two golds won by Yi Siling in the 10 metre air rifle on Saturday and Guo Wenjun in the 10m air pistol earlier on Sunday.

Wei was full of praise for the victor.

"I do not know her well but I like her style. I have a lot of respect for her and I think she is amazing," the Chinese shooter said.

Bartekova regained her composure to seal a bronze by edging Russia's Belikova, who had qualified third for the final.

