Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed
Both Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko will celebrate birthdays on Thursday, but one will be left crying into her cake as they face off in the French Open semi-finals.
LONDON Allyson Felix of the United States won the women's 200 metres gold medal at the third time of asking on Wednesday.
Felix, who had finished runner-up to Veronica Campbell-Brown at the previous two Olympics, came off the bend level with the Jamaican and 100 metres champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce but lengthened her stride to ease to victory in 21.88 seconds
Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica took the silver in 22.09.
American Carmelita Jeter won the bronze in 22.14 as Campbell-Brown faded down the home straight to finish fourth.
(Reporting by Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)
Both Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko will celebrate birthdays on Thursday, but one will be left crying into her cake as they face off in the French Open semi-finals.
Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.