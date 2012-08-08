Allyson Felix of the U.S. runs between Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown (L) and compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (R) in the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Allyson Felix of the United States won the women's 200 metres gold medal at the third time of asking on Wednesday.

Felix, who had finished runner-up to Veronica Campbell-Brown at the previous two Olympics, came off the bend level with the Jamaican and 100 metres champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce but lengthened her stride to ease to victory in 21.88 seconds

Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica took the silver in 22.09.

American Carmelita Jeter won the bronze in 22.14 as Campbell-Brown faded down the home straight to finish fourth.

(Reporting by Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)