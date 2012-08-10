Indian wrestlers Amit Kumar and Narsingh Yadav lose at London Games on Friday, dashing the country's hopes of another Olympic medal.
Olympic men's freestyle wrestling 55kg repechage results on Friday.
Results Table
Radoslav Marinov Velikov (Bulgaria) beat Amit Kumar (India) 3-0
Yang Kyong Il (North Korea) beat Naatele Sem Shilimela (Namibia) 3-1
Men's freestyle wrestling 74kg last 16 results on Friday.
Results Table
Matthew Judah Gentry (Canada) beat Narsingh Pancham Yadav (India) 3-1
Davit Khutsishvili (Georgia) beat Augusto Midana (Guinea-Bissau) 3-1
Jordan Ernest Burroughs (U.S.) beat Francisco Daniel Soler Tanco (Puerto Rico) 3-0
Denis Tsargush (Russia) beat Ashraf Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 3-1
Abdulkhakim Shapiyev (Kazakhstan) beat Bilel Ouechtati (Tunisia) 3-1
Sadegh Saeed Goudarzi (Iran) beat Kiril Stoychev Terziev (Bulgaria) 3-1
Gabor Hatos (Hungary) beat Zhang Chongyao (China) 3-0
Soslan Tigiev (Uzbekistan) beat Olegk Motsalin (Greece) 3-0
Click here for slideshow of Indian athletes at the London Games
Click here for complete coverage of India at Olympics
Click here for complete schedule of London Olympic