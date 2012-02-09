BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart cancels proposed preferential allotment of shares
* Says cancelled proposed preferential allotment of shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sjoqv1) Further company coverage:
FIX PREV FIX PLATINUM 1665.00 (1647.00) dlrs PALLADIUM 714.00 ( 707.00) dlrs per troy ounce
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.