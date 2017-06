TABLE-India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April

June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 3.0 percent growth in output compared with a revised 3.8 percent year-on-year increase in March. ----------------------------------------------------------- April 2017 Mar 2017 April 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 3.1 3.8 6.5 Manufacturing 2.6