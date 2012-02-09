BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
FIX PREV FIX PLATINUM 1659.00 (1665.00) dlrs PALLADIUM 713.00 ( 714.00) dlrs per troy ounce
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
* Approved decision by NDTV Networks not to exercise option to buy 49 percent stake held by South Asia Creative Assets in NDTV Lifestyle Holdings Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rgKXbO) Further company coverage: