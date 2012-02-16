India's April tea exports drop 9.2 pct y/y-Board
MUMBAI, June 12 India's tea exports in April fell 9.2 percent from a year ago to 12.21 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
FIX PREV FIX PLATINUM 1610.00 (1612.00) dlrs PALLADIUM 682.00 ( 679.00) dlrs per troy ounce
MUMBAI, June 12 India's tea exports in April fell 9.2 percent from a year ago to 12.21 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
Jun 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 29 to June 02, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -----------------------------