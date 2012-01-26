BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says US FDA approval for generic zetia tablets
* Says Sun Pharma announces US FDA approval for generic zetia tablets
MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is heading down a bumpy road. The country is under-prepared for the July 1 nationwide rollout of a complex new goods and services tax which will create a single customs union, replacing a myriad of charges levied across 29 states. But for all the shortcomings, the reform smoothes the way toward a more efficient, less corrupt economy.